Searching for an up-to-date view of the Sun Belt and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

13-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 82-65 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-3 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 67-55 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-9

7-6 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 75-61 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Marshall

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-8 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: W 75-61 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Alabama

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-11

8-5 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 61-59 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Troy

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

7-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 72-65 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 14-16

4-9 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: L 91-90 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Texas State

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 82-65 vs James Madison

Next Game

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

6-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 91-90 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 8-21

4-9 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: L 61-59 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southern Miss

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-20

6-7 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: L 88-67 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-23

3-9 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: L 72-65 vs Troy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-7 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: L 67-55 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 2-28

1-12 | 2-28 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: W 88-67 vs Southern Miss

Next Game