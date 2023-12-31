Will Stephen Sullivan Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stephen Sullivan was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Carolina Panthers match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Sullivan's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 17, Sullivan has 12 receptions for 125 yards -- 10.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.
Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Panthers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Tommy Tremble (FP/back): 20 Rec; 177 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 95 Rec; 964 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sullivan 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|20
|12
|125
|9
|0
|10.4
Sullivan Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Texans
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|5
|3
|21
|0
