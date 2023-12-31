The Carolina Panthers (2-13) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Panthers Insights

This season the Panthers score 7.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Jaguars give up (22.9).

The Panthers collect 79.4 fewer yards per game (279.1) than the Jaguars give up (358.5).

This season Carolina rushes for 4.1 more yards per game (105.4) than Jacksonville allows (101.3).

The Panthers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 25 takeaways.

Panthers Away Performance

The Panthers score 16.1 points per game in road games (0.4 more than their overall average), and give up 28.4 in road games (three more than overall).

The Panthers' average yards gained (294.1) and allowed (316.9) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 279.1 and 296.8, respectively.

Carolina accumulates 184 passing yards per game on the road (10.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 187.5 in road games (11.6 more than overall).

The Panthers rack up 110.1 rushing yards per game in away games (4.7 more than their overall average), and concede 129.4 on the road (8.5 more than overall).

The Panthers convert 36.6% of third downs away from home (equal to their overall average), and concede 34% in away games (3.6% lower than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at New Orleans L 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta W 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay L 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - -

