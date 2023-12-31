How to Watch the North Carolina Central vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. Furman Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Paladins give up to opponents.
- North Carolina Central is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
- Furman has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Paladins average only 2.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles give up (69.3).
- Furman is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
- North Carolina Central has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.
- This year the Paladins are shooting 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)
- Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)
- Jada Tiggett: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 66-55
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|W 65-63
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 70-65
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/6/2024
|Howard
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
