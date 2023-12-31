The Furman Paladins (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Paladins give up to opponents.

North Carolina Central is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Furman has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The Paladins average only 2.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles give up (69.3).

Furman is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

North Carolina Central has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.

This year the Paladins are shooting 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)

13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93) Jada Tiggett: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG% Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Schedule