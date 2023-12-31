The Furman Paladins (7-5) will meet the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Carolina Central vs. Furman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Central Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kimeira Burks: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Players to Watch

  • Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.