The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will try to extend a 12-game winning stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

NC State vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack score an average of 79.7 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 63.7 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

NC State has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Virginia is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.

The Cavaliers average 78.4 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 55.9 the Wolfpack allow.

Virginia is 8-3 when scoring more than 55.9 points.

NC State is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

The Cavaliers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack allow to opponents (32.3%).

The Wolfpack shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

NC State Leaders

Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG% Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

