Sunday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) playing the NC State Wolfpack (11-0) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

NC State vs. Virginia Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Players to Watch

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zoe Brooks: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK River Baldwin: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Madison Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Players to Watch

Camryn Taylor: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Kymora Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jillian Brown: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexia Smith: 6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.