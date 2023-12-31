NC State vs. Virginia December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) playing the NC State Wolfpack (11-0) at 6:00 PM ET.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
NC State Players to Watch
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zoe Brooks: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- River Baldwin: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Madison Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Camryn Taylor: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kymora Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
