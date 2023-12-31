NC State vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (12-0) going head to head against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-64 win, heavily favoring NC State.
The Wolfpack head into this game following an 87-50 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 75, Virginia 64
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's best win this season came in a 78-60 victory against the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.
- The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- NC State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
- Based on the RPI, the Cavaliers have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 70th-most in Division 1.
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 47) on November 29
- 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 87) on November 19
- 79-61 at home over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 3
NC State Leaders
- Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG%
- Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 55.9 per contest, 47th in college basketball) and have a +285 scoring differential.
