Sunday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (12-0) going head to head against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-64 win, heavily favoring NC State.

The Wolfpack head into this game following an 87-50 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: NC State 75, Virginia 64

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

  • The Wolfpack's best win this season came in a 78-60 victory against the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.
  • The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
  • NC State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
  • Based on the RPI, the Cavaliers have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 70th-most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25
  • 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 12
  • 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 47) on November 29
  • 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 87) on November 19
  • 79-61 at home over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 3

NC State Leaders

  • Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
  • Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG%
  • Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

NC State Performance Insights

  • The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 55.9 per contest, 47th in college basketball) and have a +285 scoring differential.

