Miles Sanders was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 17, Sanders has 124 carries for 404 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 25 receptions (39 targets) for 142 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Panthers have one other running back on the injury list this week: Chuba Hubbard (LP/hamstring): 204 Rush Att; 774 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 198 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 124 404 1 3.3 39 25 142 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 2 0 2 11 0 Week 16 Packers 3 3 0 1 5 0

