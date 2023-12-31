Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly MEAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: W 84-65 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Howard
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: W 71-66 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: Yale
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Truett McConnell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Delaware State
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: W 77-73 vs Mount St. Mary's
Next Game
- Opponent: Coppin State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 86-70 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: L 69-53 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: DSN
7. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-20
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: Clarks Summit
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: DSN
8. Coppin State
- Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 75-53 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
