The Duke Blue Devils (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Eagles have taken five games in a row.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 59.8 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • Boston College is 8-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
  • Duke has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.
  • The Blue Devils record 74.0 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63.8 the Eagles allow.
  • Duke has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • When Boston College gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 8-2.
  • This year the Blue Devils are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles shoot 46.7% from the field, just 9.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede.

Duke Leaders

  • Oluchi Okananwa: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Taina Mair: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Jadyn Donovan: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.3 FG%
  • Reigan Richardson: 11.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 FGCU W 82-63 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Toledo W 70-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/28/2023 Coppin State W 68-34 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/31/2023 Boston College - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/4/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
1/7/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

