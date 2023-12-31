Duke vs. Boston College December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) versus the Boston College Eagles (7-5), at 2:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. Boston College Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Duke Players to Watch
- Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
Boston College Players to Watch
- Teya Sidberry: 13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dontavia Waggoner: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- T'Yana Todd: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylah Ivey: 3.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
