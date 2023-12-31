Adam Thielen has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 257.1 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Thielen's 95 catches have yielded a team-high 964 total yards (and an average of 64.3 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 128 times.

Thielen vs. the Jaguars

Thielen vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

23 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is conceding 257.1 yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Jaguars have the No. 26 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 25 this season (1.7 per game).

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

Thielen, in nine of 15 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has received 23.9% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (128 targets).

He has been targeted 128 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in NFL).

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 20.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Thielen (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 35.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

