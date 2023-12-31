Looking for an updated view of the A-10 and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Davidson

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

11-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 83-56 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Opponent: @ La Salle

@ La Salle Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

2. Richmond

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

11-3 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: W 70-66 vs George Washington

Next Game

Opponent: VCU

VCU Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-2

12-1 | 28-2 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: W 76-49 vs Fordham

Next Game

Opponent: George Washington

George Washington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. VCU

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

12-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: W 65-45 vs UMass

Next Game

Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

5. Rhode Island

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 21-10

9-5 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 63-58 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6. George Mason

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-9

10-2 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: W 74-37 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

7. Duquesne

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-6 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: W 70-42 vs Dayton

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

8. Saint Louis

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 12-18

5-9 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 63-58 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago

@ Loyola Chicago Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. George Washington

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: L 70-66 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)

@ Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 84-72 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Louis

Saint Louis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

11. Dayton

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-7 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 70-42 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

12. Fordham

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

5-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: L 76-49 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

13. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 84-72 vs Loyola Chicago

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

14. UMass

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-27

2-11 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: L 65-45 vs VCU

Next Game

Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

15. La Salle

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-9 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 74-37 vs George Mason

Next Game