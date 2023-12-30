The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), winners of four straight. The Hokies are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

In seven of nine games this season, Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to total more than 143.5 points.

Wake Forest has an average total of 149.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Demon Deacons are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 5.6% more often than Virginia Tech (6-6-0) this season.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 7 77.8% 80.9 155.2 68.4 132.8 146.5 Virginia Tech 4 33.3% 74.3 155.2 64.4 132.8 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

Wake Forest covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The 80.9 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 16.5 more points than the Hokies give up (64.4).

When Wake Forest totals more than 64.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 5-4-0 4-1 5-4-0 Virginia Tech 6-6-0 1-1 4-8-0

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Virginia Tech 13-3 Home Record 13-4 4-8 Away Record 2-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.