Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), winners of four straight. The Hokies are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wake Forest
|-3.5
|143.5
Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats
- In seven of nine games this season, Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to total more than 143.5 points.
- Wake Forest has an average total of 149.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Demon Deacons are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Wake Forest (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 5.6% more often than Virginia Tech (6-6-0) this season.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wake Forest
|7
|77.8%
|80.9
|155.2
|68.4
|132.8
|146.5
|Virginia Tech
|4
|33.3%
|74.3
|155.2
|64.4
|132.8
|142.5
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- Wake Forest covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread in conference play last season.
- The 80.9 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 16.5 more points than the Hokies give up (64.4).
- When Wake Forest totals more than 64.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wake Forest
|5-4-0
|4-1
|5-4-0
|Virginia Tech
|6-6-0
|1-1
|4-8-0
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wake Forest
|Virginia Tech
|13-3
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-9
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|74.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
