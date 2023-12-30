The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest with the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), who have won four straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Demon Deacons' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Virginia Tech has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Hokies' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Oddsmakers rate Wake Forest considerably lower (69th in the country) than the computer rankings do (51st).

The Demon Deacons were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

