Wake County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apex Friendship High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
