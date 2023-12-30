The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The point total is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 147.5 points.

The average total for UNC Wilmington's games this season has been 156, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UNC Wilmington is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas (3-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 27.3% of the time, 22.7% less often than UNC Wilmington (4-4-0) this year.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 10 90.9% 80.3 165.7 75.3 145.9 149.1 UNC Wilmington 4 50% 85.4 165.7 70.6 145.9 145.4

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks' 85.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.3 points, UNC Wilmington is 3-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 3-8-0 2-5 9-2-0 UNC Wilmington 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas UNC Wilmington 13-3 Home Record 11-3 2-8 Away Record 8-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

