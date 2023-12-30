The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 18.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Farrar: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Tramon Mark: 16.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Khalif Battle: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Davonte Davis: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Makhi Mitchell: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 79th 80.1 Points Scored 86.1 18th 288th 75.5 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 182nd 36.8 Rebounds 35.6 225th 274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 240th 253rd 6.7 3pt Made 9.5 35th 262nd 12.3 Assists 13.5 187th 134th 11.3 Turnovers 8.5 8th

