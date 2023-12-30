UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 18.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Farrar: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 16.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|79th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|86.1
|18th
|288th
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|182nd
|36.8
|Rebounds
|35.6
|225th
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|240th
|253rd
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.5
|35th
|262nd
|12.3
|Assists
|13.5
|187th
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|8.5
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.