How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
- UNC Wilmington has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.7% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 256th.
- The Seahawks put up 10.1 more points per game (85.4) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).
- UNC Wilmington is 8-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).
- The Seahawks allowed fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than away (68.4) last season.
- UNC Wilmington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Montreat
|W 119-50
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
