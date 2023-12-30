The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.7% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 256th.

The Seahawks put up 10.1 more points per game (85.4) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).

UNC Wilmington is 8-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).

The Seahawks allowed fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than away (68.4) last season.

UNC Wilmington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

