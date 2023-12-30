Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In 10 of 36 games this season Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 15 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 3 21 Points 2 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

