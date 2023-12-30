The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) are big, 28.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Queens Royals (6-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on The CW. The matchup's point total is 159.5.

Queens vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -28.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 159.5 points.

Queens' games this year have had a 162-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Queens' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

Queens (3-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 20% less often than Duke (5-5-0) this season.

Queens vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 1 10% 81.3 162 66.5 147.8 146.1 Queens 5 50% 80.7 162 81.3 147.8 152.1

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 80.7 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.5 the Blue Devils allow.

Queens is 3-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Queens vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 5-5-0 0-2 5-5-0 Queens 3-7-0 0-0 6-4-0

Queens vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Queens 16-0 Home Record 8-5 4-6 Away Record 7-10 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

