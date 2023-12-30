Will Queens be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Queens' complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Queens' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Queens ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 206

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens' best wins

When Queens defeated the High Point Panthers, who are ranked No. 131 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 74-72, it was its signature win of the season so far. AJ McKee, as the top scorer in the victory over High Point, recorded 21 points, while BJ McLaurin was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

69-63 over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 18

83-80 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on November 29

97-84 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Queens' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-7 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Queens is 1-7 (.125%) -- the second-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Queens has the 86th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

As far as the Royals' upcoming schedule, they have three games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

Of Queens' 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Queens' next game

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens Royals

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Queens games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.