The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) travel to face the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 58.3 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 67.2 the Royals give up.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Royals record 22.4 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (87.7).

Queens (NC) is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.7 points.

Gardner-Webb is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Royals are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (46.9%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Royals have given up.

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (33-for-110)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (33-for-110) Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG% Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

8.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

