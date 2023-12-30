The Queens Royals (6-8) will aim to end a five-game road skid when visiting the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.

Queens vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • Queens has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Royals are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.
  • The Royals put up 14.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils allow (66.5).
  • Queens has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Queens is putting up 96.8 points per game, 28.2 more than it is averaging on the road (68.6).
  • The Royals are allowing fewer points at home (77 per game) than on the road (87.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Queens sinks fewer triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (12.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (41.8%) too.

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Appalachian State L 93-81 Curry Arena
12/19/2023 @ Mercer L 84-65 Hawkins Arena
12/22/2023 @ Clemson L 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 FGCU - Curry Arena

