Saturday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (8-3) and the Queens Royals (6-8) facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-64 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Queens vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: The CW

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Queens vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 89, Queens 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-24.7)

Duke (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Duke has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Queens is 3-7-0. A total of five out of the Blue Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Royals' games have gone over.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals score 80.7 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and concede 81.3 (350th in college basketball) for a -8 scoring differential overall.

The 40.1 rebounds per game Queens accumulates rank 57th in the country. Their opponents grab 39.1.

Queens connects on 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

Queens loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.7 (175th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.3.

