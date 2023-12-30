How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
- Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.
- The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes average are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).
- When Ohio State scores more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 208th.
- The Mountaineers put up just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up (64.1).
- West Virginia is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in road games (68.1).
- Defensively the Buckeyes were better at home last season, surrendering 63.0 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% away from home.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia put up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.
- At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia made fewer trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
