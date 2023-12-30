Will North Carolina be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes North Carolina's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3000

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 9 9 62

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina took down the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, 100-92, on November 29, in its signature win of the season. With 27 points, RJ Davis was the leading scorer against Tennessee. Second on the team was Armando Bacot, with 22 points.

Next best wins

81-69 over Oklahoma (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 20

87-72 over Arkansas (No. 95/RPI) on November 24

86-70 at home over Radford (No. 101/RPI) on November 6

78-70 at home over Florida State (No. 127/RPI) on December 2

91-69 over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 22

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, North Carolina is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Tar Heels have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), North Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

North Carolina has to overcome the 20th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tar Heels have 18 games remaining this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

Of UNC's 18 remaining games this year, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN Networks

