The George Mason Patriots (7-2) will play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 18.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Camian Shell: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 14.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 193rd 74.4 Points Scored 66.9 319th 96th 67.2 Points Allowed 87.3 361st 134th 37.8 Rebounds 30.1 354th 191st 9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 210th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 6.6 257th 255th 12.4 Assists 12.4 255th 139th 11.4 Turnovers 9.4 21st

