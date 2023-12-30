N.C. A&T vs. George Mason December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (7-2) will play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camian Shell: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 14.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Stat Comparison
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|193rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|66.9
|319th
|96th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|87.3
|361st
|134th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|30.1
|354th
|191st
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|210th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.6
|257th
|255th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.4
|255th
|139th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|21st
