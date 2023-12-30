How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- William & Mary vs Navy (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Hofstra vs St. John's (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Northeastern vs Rhode Island (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- This season, N.C. A&T has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.6% from the field.
- The Patriots are the rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 243rd.
- The Aggies score just 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Patriots give up (65.4).
- N.C. A&T has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- The Aggies conceded fewer points at home (66.2 per game) than away (81.3) last season.
- N.C. A&T drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|L 68-60
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.