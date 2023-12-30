Saturday's game between the George Mason Patriots (10-2) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) at EagleBank Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-64 and heavily favors George Mason to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no set line.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 82, N.C. A&T 64

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-18.1)

George Mason (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

George Mason has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to N.C. A&T, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Patriots have hit the over in four games, while Aggies games have gone over eight times.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 15.3 points per game, with a -183 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (296th in college basketball), and give up 84.6 per outing (360th in college basketball).

N.C. A&T pulls down 30.8 rebounds per game (354th in college basketball) while conceding 41.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 11.0 boards per game.

N.C. A&T hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc (326th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 39.4%.

N.C. A&T has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (38th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (230th in college basketball).

