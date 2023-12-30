Michael Bunting will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bunting in that upcoming Hurricanes-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Bunting has averaged 14:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In seven of 35 games this year, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 35 games this year, Bunting has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Bunting has an assist in 14 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bunting Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+4).

