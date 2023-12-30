William Nylander and Sebastian Aho are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is among the top options on offense for Carolina, with 39 points this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and 25 assists in 33 games.

Seth Jarvis' 26 points this season, including 12 goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Carolina.

This season, Martin Necas has nine goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 25.

In the crease, Carolina's Frederik Andersen is 4-1-0 this season, collecting 127 saves and allowing 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (48th in the league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Nylander has been a key contributor for Toronto this season, collecting 48 points in 33 games.

Through 32 games, Auston Matthews has scored 29 goals and picked up 15 assists.

Mitchell Marner has posted 14 goals and 23 assists for Toronto.

In seven games, Martin Jones' record is 4-2-0. He has conceded 16 goals (2.85 goals against average) and has recorded 170 saves.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 27th 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.14 15th 6th 32.7 Shots 33.6 4th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 4th 26.53% Power Play % 25.81% 7th 21st 78.79% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 11th

