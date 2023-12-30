How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrei Svechnikov scored a hat trick for the Carolina Hurricanes in their last game, and next up is a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday in Toronto.
Tune in to watch the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs square off on BSSO and NHL Network.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 113 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 120 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fifth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|33
|14
|25
|39
|21
|15
|54.7%
|Seth Jarvis
|36
|12
|14
|26
|12
|23
|43.8%
|Martin Necas
|36
|9
|16
|25
|13
|14
|34.4%
|Michael Bunting
|35
|7
|17
|24
|18
|12
|31.2%
|Stefan Noesen
|36
|10
|12
|22
|7
|9
|34%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs give up 3.4 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- With 118 goals (3.6 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's eighth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|33
|17
|31
|48
|18
|35
|38.7%
|Auston Matthews
|32
|29
|15
|44
|17
|36
|51.3%
|Mitchell Marner
|33
|14
|23
|37
|23
|29
|22.2%
|John Tavares
|33
|11
|20
|31
|21
|18
|60.6%
|Morgan Rielly
|33
|4
|23
|27
|33
|11
|-
