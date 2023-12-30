The High Point Panthers (8-4) will meet the Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

Duke Miles: 19.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kimani Hamilton: 14.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kezza Giffa: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdoulaye: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 4.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Langdon Hatton: 7.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Dezmond McKinney: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Garrett Tipton: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

High Point vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 13th 86.5 Points Scored 70.0 279th 222nd 72.6 Points Allowed 68.2 115th 1st 46.8 Rebounds 34.6 259th 28th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 7.1 316th 35th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 156th 199th 13.3 Assists 15.0 95th 91st 10.8 Turnovers 9.8 47th

