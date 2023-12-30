If you're looking for bracketology analysis of High Point and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-0 NR NR 158

High Point's best wins

High Point's signature win this season came in a 97-71 victory on December 5 against the Western Carolina Catamounts, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. That signature victory over Western Carolina featured a team-best 25 points from Duke Miles. Kimani Hamilton, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-70 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on December 22

74-63 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 113/RPI) on December 19

82-68 over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on November 20

74-72 over Illinois State (No. 189/RPI) on November 21

90-85 at home over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on December 30

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), High Point is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, High Point gets the 309th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 16 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

High Point has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: Radford Highlanders vs. High Point Panthers

Radford Highlanders vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

