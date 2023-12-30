The Bellarmine Knights (4-10) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (10-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.

High Point has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Panthers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 310th.

The Panthers score 85.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up.

When High Point scores more than 71.7 points, it is 10-3.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

High Point scores 89.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.

At home, the Panthers are ceding 15.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (79.5).

High Point is averaging 11.3 threes per game with a 41.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 5.3 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.0 threes per game, 27.6% three-point percentage).

High Point Upcoming Schedule