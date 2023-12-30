The Bellarmine Knights (4-10) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (10-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.
  • High Point has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 310th.
  • The Panthers score 85.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up.
  • When High Point scores more than 71.7 points, it is 10-3.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

  • High Point scores 89.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.
  • At home, the Panthers are ceding 15.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (79.5).
  • High Point is averaging 11.3 threes per game with a 41.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 5.3 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.0 threes per game, 27.6% three-point percentage).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia L 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/19/2023 UNC Greensboro W 74-63 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/22/2023 Canisius W 78-70 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/30/2023 Bellarmine - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/3/2024 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
1/6/2024 Gardner-Webb - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

