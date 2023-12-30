The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing skid at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 58.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 67.2 the Royals give up.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Gardner-Webb is 1-3.

Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Royals record 65.3 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 87.7 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Queens (NC) is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.7 points.

Gardner-Webb has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Royals are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (46.9%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Royals have given up.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)

8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG%

4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG% Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

