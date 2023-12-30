How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing skid at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 58.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 67.2 the Royals give up.
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Gardner-Webb is 1-3.
- Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
- The Royals record 65.3 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 87.7 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
- Queens (NC) is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.7 points.
- Gardner-Webb has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Royals are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (46.9%).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Royals have given up.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG%
- Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 82-78
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|Florida
|L 115-37
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 60-48
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/6/2024
|High Point
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
