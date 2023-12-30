The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) will hope to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the VCU Rams (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

VCU has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Rams' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

