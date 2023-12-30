The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) aim to break a four-game road losing streak at the VCU Rams (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 208th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 7.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.8).
  • Gardner-Webb is 4-6 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Gardner-Webb scores 83.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.2.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs concede 65.4 points per game at home, and 81.8 on the road.
  • Gardner-Webb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (30.2%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State L 80-59 Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/21/2023 @ Akron L 94-90 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/10/2024 Charleston Southern - Paul Porter Arena

