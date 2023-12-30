The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) aim to break a four-game road losing streak at the VCU Rams (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 208th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 7.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.8).

Gardner-Webb is 4-6 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

At home, Gardner-Webb scores 83.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.2.

The Runnin' Bulldogs concede 65.4 points per game at home, and 81.8 on the road.

Gardner-Webb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule