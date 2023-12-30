Saturday's game between the VCU Rams (7-5) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 78-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored VCU, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 78, Gardner-Webb 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-15.2)

VCU (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

VCU has a 5-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Gardner-Webb, who is 7-4-0 ATS. The Rams have a 5-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Runnin' Bulldogs have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (posting 73.3 points per game, 224th in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per outing, 207th in college basketball) and have a +19 scoring differential.

Gardner-Webb ranks 50th in the country at 40.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Gardner-Webb makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32%.

Gardner-Webb forces 10.9 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball).

