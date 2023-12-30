College Football Bowl Game Computer Picks & Predictions
According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread out of 39 FBS postseason matchups is Florida State (+14) -- for more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State +14 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.7 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 16.6 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Tulane +10 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Ohio State +1 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 11.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 42.5 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Total: 55.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 40.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 39.5 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
