The High Point Panthers (4-6) will face the Elon Phoenix (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Elon vs. High Point Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Elon Players to Watch

Maraja Pass: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Iycez Adams: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Regina Walton: 4.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ava Leroux: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Vanessa Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Nakyah Terrell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Bevis: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna Haeger: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Bukky Akinsola: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

