2024 NCAA Bracketology: East Carolina Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will East Carolina be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How East Carolina ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|142
East Carolina's best wins
Against the George Mason Patriots, a top 100 team in the RPI, East Carolina captured its best win of the season on December 18, a 65-44 home victory. Amiya Joyner, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 27 points with 16 rebounds and three assists. Danae McNeal also played a part with 18 points, four rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on December 4
- 68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 206/RPI) on November 6
- 105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 9
- 59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on December 2
- 75-46 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on December 21
East Carolina's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, East Carolina has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Pirates have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, East Carolina has been handed the 115th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of East Carolina's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
East Carolina's next game
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
