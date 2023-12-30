2024 NCAA Bracketology: East Carolina March Madness Resume | January 1
Will East Carolina be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes East Carolina's complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on East Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How East Carolina ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|260
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on November 30, East Carolina took down the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (No. 82 in the RPI) by a score of 74-66. Bobby Pettiford led the way against UNC Wilmington, recording 24 points. Next on the team was Brandon Johnson with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 185/RPI) on November 21
- 63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on December 4
- 79-50 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 20
- 77-63 at home over Campbell (No. 351/RPI) on November 11
- 82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on November 20
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- East Carolina faces the 292nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Pirates have 18 games remaining this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.
- Looking at ECU's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
East Carolina's next game
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming East Carolina games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.