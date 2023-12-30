The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) are big, 28.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Queens Royals (6-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on The CW. The over/under in the matchup is 159.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -28.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Duke matchup has gone over 159.5 points.

Duke's games this season have had an average of 147.7 points, 11.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Blue Devils have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke has covered more often than Queens this season, putting up an ATS record of 5-5-0, as opposed to the 3-7-0 record of Queens.

Duke vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 1 10% 81.3 162 66.5 147.8 146.1 Queens 5 50% 80.7 162 81.3 147.8 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils average 81.3 points per game, equal to what the Royals allow.

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 5-5-0 0-2 5-5-0 Queens 3-7-0 0-0 6-4-0

Duke vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Queens 16-0 Home Record 8-5 4-6 Away Record 7-10 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.