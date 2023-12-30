The Duke Blue Devils (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Queens Royals (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs on The CW.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Queens matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Duke vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Queens Moneyline

Duke vs. Queens Betting Trends

Duke has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Queens has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Duke is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), but only 10th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Blue Devils have experienced the 34th-biggest change this season, falling from +1100 at the start to +2200.

Duke has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

