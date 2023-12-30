Can we expect Davidson to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 32 NR 55

Davidson's best wins

Davidson's signature win of the season came in a 69-62 victory on November 16 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Duke was Elle Sutphin, who tallied 19 points with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 94/RPI) on November 29

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 21

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 11

77-40 at home over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on December 8

81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on December 5

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, Davidson has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

The Wildcats have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have eight wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Davidson has drawn the 291st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats have 17 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Davidson's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. Davidson Wildcats

La Salle Explorers vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

