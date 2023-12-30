The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • In games Davidson shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 162nd.
  • The 72.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 2.7 more points than the Bobcats allow (70.2).
  • Davidson has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson posted 71.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats surrendered 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (71.3).
  • Davidson sunk 7 treys per game both when playing at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% away from home.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Miami (OH) W 79-61 John M. Belk Arena
12/16/2023 Lynchburg W 98-63 John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 62-59 John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Dayton - John M. Belk Arena
1/9/2024 Rhode Island - John M. Belk Arena

