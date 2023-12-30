How to Watch Davidson vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Davidson vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- In games Davidson shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 162nd.
- The 72.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 2.7 more points than the Bobcats allow (70.2).
- Davidson has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson posted 71.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats surrendered 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (71.3).
- Davidson sunk 7 treys per game both when playing at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 79-61
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lynchburg
|W 98-63
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 62-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Dayton
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/9/2024
|Rhode Island
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.