The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

In games Davidson shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 162nd.

The 72.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 2.7 more points than the Bobcats allow (70.2).

Davidson has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson posted 71.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats surrendered 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (71.3).

Davidson sunk 7 treys per game both when playing at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% away from home.

