Charlotte vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (10-2) versus the Charlotte 49ers (7-5) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 30.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the 49ers suffered an 83-56 loss to Davidson.
Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 65, Charlotte 62
Other AAC Predictions
- Tulsa vs Memphis
- UTSA vs Temple
- South Carolina vs East Carolina
- Tulane vs Wichita State
- UAB vs Florida Atlantic
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the 49ers took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 69-58 on December 7.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the 49ers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
- Charlotte has six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 158) on December 7
- 50-38 over George Washington (No. 203) on November 25
- 65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 240) on November 29
- 67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 274) on November 14
- 65-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 322) on December 18
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 49.5 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Imani Smith: 4.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.4 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).
- At home, the 49ers are putting up 16.5 more points per game (73.0) than they are when playing on the road (56.5).
- In 2023-24, Charlotte is surrendering 54.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 64.8.
